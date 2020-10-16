10 Fact Checks for Pinocchio Joe (and Kamala)

10 Fact Checks for Pinocchio Joe Biden (and Kamala). Photo credit: C-SPAN.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – I realize politicians brag, obfuscate, embellish their rhetoric with faulty conclusions, but it works both ways. To listen to the Democrats, Trump has lied over 3,000 times (where’s the poor guy chosen to sit and write down all those lies?). That figure is just one of many that the Democrats and Biden/Harris have pulled out from their butts in trying to demean and discredit the President.

Since this years presidential campaign started, the Democrats and Biden/Harris have run ads and made statements that are patently false (in other words, lies), but the “fake news media” doesn’t report their “faux pas” like they would if President Trump made such falsehoods. Here’s a list of some of the lies that Democrat candidates have made recently.

The list could go on and on, but I’m sure you get the picture. His critics parse or twist his every word or action, in order to make him look bad in the eyes of the voting public. In the eyes of the Democrats and their lackey’s in the media, Trump can do no right, he can only do wrong. The media is over 90% negative toward Trump and the Republicans, which proves that they will not hold the lying Democrat candidates feet to the fire strictly because they hate Trump so much.

So, when the Democrats accuse Trump of being a serial liar, they should look in the mirror to see who the real liars are. As the old saying goes, “people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones”. Both Biden/Harris deserve the designation of “4 Pinocchio’s”.