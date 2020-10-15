CrimeLocalSociety

Two Men Arrested For Grand Theft and Burglary For Stealing From Valero Gas Station In Lake Worth

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Pedro Hernandez and Amauri Hernandez-Espinosa
According to authorities, the two men are believed to have committed multiple crimes in Palm Beach County to include an incident where they broke into three gas pumps and removed the credit card readers at a Valero Gas Station.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The suspects, Pedro Hernandez, 31, and Amauri Hernandez-Espinosa, 45 of Lake Worth, whom are unrelated to each other, have been apprehended by deputies today and charged with grand theft and burglary.

According to authorities, the two men are believed to have committed multiple crimes in Palm Beach County to include an incident where they broke into three gas pumps and removed the credit card readers at the Valero Gas Station in the 1800 block of Lake Worth Road in Lake Worth, on September 6, 2020 at 3:10 am.

If bond is not met both men will make their first appearance before a judge tomorrow morning.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Suspects Wanted For Stealing $1,500 Worth of Electronics…

Joe Mcdermott

Geico Skytypers Air Show Team To Perform At Stuart Air Show;…

George McGregor

Federal Investigators Probing Fatal Plane Crash Near Ocala…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 623