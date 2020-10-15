Two Men Arrested For Grand Theft and Burglary For Stealing From Valero Gas Station In Lake Worth

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The suspects, Pedro Hernandez, 31, and Amauri Hernandez-Espinosa, 45 of Lake Worth, whom are unrelated to each other, have been apprehended by deputies today and charged with grand theft and burglary.

According to authorities, the two men are believed to have committed multiple crimes in Palm Beach County to include an incident where they broke into three gas pumps and removed the credit card readers at the Valero Gas Station in the 1800 block of Lake Worth Road in Lake Worth, on September 6, 2020 at 3:10 am.

If bond is not met both men will make their first appearance before a judge tomorrow morning.