Twitter Account of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Temporarily Locked After Sharing New York Post Story on Hunter Biden

Trump 2020 Campaign Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, speaks at a campaign rally as the House of Representatives vote to impeach President Trump. Battle Creek, Michigan- December 18, 2019. Editorial credit: Max Elram / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Trump campaign claimed today that White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s personal Twitter account was temporarily locked after she shared a New York Post report on Hunter Biden, according to reports.

The campaign shared a screenshot of an email Twitter had sent to McEnany informing her that her account was locked.

BREAKING: Twitter has locked the personal account of White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for sharing news Democrats don’t like. pic.twitter.com/eR8HhkgqVY — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2020

The Twitter email to McEnany stated that “We have determined that this account violated the Twitter Rules. Specifically, for: Violating our rules against distribution of hacked material.” The ban was in response to a tweet McEnany has sent out regarding a new report from the Post on Hunter Biden’s dealings with Ukraine, which read as follows:

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

“**NEW** Email from Ukrainian executive to Hunter Biden asks Hunter to ‘use his influence’ on behalf of the firm paying him $50K/mo in email with subject ‘urgent issue’ obtained by @nypost Father @JoeBiden was in charge of Ukraine relations at time.!!”

The Press Secretary responded to the incident from her official White House account, tweeting “Censorship should be condemned! cc: @Twitter & Facebook NOT the American way!!” She has stated that she will not remove the offending tweet in order to have access to her personal account restored but may have done just that according to new tweets.

Censorship should be condemned!



cc: @Twitter & Facebook



NOT the American way‼️ 🇺🇸 — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 14, 2020

I appealed Twitter’s decision to lock my account for posting a news report from @NYPost — one of the largest papers in the nation.



Twitter did not respond to my appeal but continued to lock me out until I deleted the news about @JoeBiden. — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) October 15, 2020

The New York Post story in question was published yesterday, with the paper claiming to have an alleged email from 2015 – retrieved from a water-damaged laptop left at a Delaware computer repair store by an unidentified person. That email is allegedly from Burisma energy executive Vadym Pozharskyi, in which he thanks Hunter Biden for granting him “access” to his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, alleging a “quid-pro-quo” situation.

The report has been considered to be a “smoking gun” by many in conservative media, who have accused Hunter Biden of using his father’s position to secure a lucrative job with the Ukraine-based company. However, the Post’s story has also received a great deal of criticism, with multiple aspects of it raising questions about its authenticity.