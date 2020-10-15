CrimeLocalSociety

Suspects Wanted For Stealing $1,500 Worth of Electronics From Super Target In Royal Palm Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL – Palm Beach County Detectives are asking the community for help identifying a pair of suspects they say are wanted for stealing electronics from a local Super Target in Royal Palm Beach.

According to the report, on Monday, October 12, 2020, at approximately 6:30 pm., the suspects entered Super Target and helped themselves to over $1,500 in electronics. Detectives are seeking the identity them. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

