Palm Beach County Detectives Looking for Stolen Bird; 21 Year Old African Senegal Parrot Named “Benny” Taken from Cage In Greenacres

By Joe Mcdermott
Senegal parrot
According to the report, local detectives are asking the community for help identifying a thief who stole an exotic bird from its cage in the early morning hours of Monday October 12, 2020 at approximately 3:00 am in Greenacres.

UPDATE OCTOBER 15, 2020, 1:26 PM: Thank You All For Your Assistance. Benny has been located a short distance away from his home. He is safe and is being returned to his owner right now. This investigation is still active and ongoing.

GREENACRES, FL – Palm Beach County Detectives are asking the community for help identifying a thief who stole an exotic bird from its cage in the early morning hours of Monday October 12, 2020 at approximately 3:00 am. According to the report, the suspect entered the backyard of a residence located in the 1100 Hatteras Circle in Greenacres and stole “Benny,” a 21-year-old African Senegal Parrot from his cage.

Bird
Detectives are asking the community for help identifying a thief who stole an exotic bird from its cage in the early morning hours of Monday October 12, 2020 at approximately 3:00 am.

The Senegal parrot is part of a family of birds well known for their outstanding pet quality, quietness, and remarkably calm temperament. In general, a Senegal parrot can range anywhere from $200 to $500 in value and are common in area pet shops.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Benny is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

UPDATE OCTOBER 15, 2020, 1:26 PM: Thank You All For Your Assistance. Benny has been located a short distance away from his home. He is safe and is being returned to his owner right now. This investigation is still active and ongoing.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

