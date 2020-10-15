Palm Beach County Detectives Looking for Stolen Bird; 21 Year Old African Senegal Parrot Named “Benny” Taken from Cage In Greenacres

According to the report, local detectives are asking the community for help identifying a thief who stole an exotic bird from its cage in the early morning hours of Monday October 12, 2020 at approximately 3:00 am in Greenacres.

UPDATE OCTOBER 15, 2020, 1:26 PM: Thank You All For Your Assistance. Benny has been located a short distance away from his home. He is safe and is being returned to his owner right now. This investigation is still active and ongoing.

GREENACRES, FL – Palm Beach County Detectives are asking the community for help identifying a thief who stole an exotic bird from its cage in the early morning hours of Monday October 12, 2020 at approximately 3:00 am. According to the report, the suspect entered the backyard of a residence located in the 1100 Hatteras Circle in Greenacres and stole “Benny,” a 21-year-old African Senegal Parrot from his cage.

Detectives are asking the community for help identifying a thief who stole an exotic bird from its cage in the early morning hours of Monday October 12, 2020 at approximately 3:00 am.

The Senegal parrot is part of a family of birds well known for their outstanding pet quality, quietness, and remarkably calm temperament. In general, a Senegal parrot can range anywhere from $200 to $500 in value and are common in area pet shops.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Benny is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

UPDATE OCTOBER 15, 2020, 1:26 PM: Thank You All For Your Assistance. Benny has been located a short distance away from his home. He is safe and is being returned to his owner right now. This investigation is still active and ongoing.