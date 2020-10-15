Miami Detectives Investigating Traffic Incident That Killed One Pedestrian, Another Transported To Local Hospital In Critical Condition

According to investigators, at approximately 6:40 am this morning, BMW struck two female joggers that were attempting to cross the street at NE 107 Terrace. One of the pedestrians was pronounced deceased on the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. File Photo: Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

MIAMI SHORES, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Traffic Homicide Unit, is investigating a traffic accident that left one female dead and another in critical condition. According to investigators, at approximately 6:40 am this morning, a BMW was traveling south on NE 6 Avenue and struck two female joggers that were attempting to cross the street at NE 107 Terrace.

One of the pedestrians was pronounced deceased on the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver of the BMW was not injured and remained on the scene.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”