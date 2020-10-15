Greenpointe Developers Announce Model Home Village Groundbreaking At Tributary; Six New Decorated Model Homes Coming

GreenPointe Developers celebrating the start of construction on six new model homes at Tributary From left, Mike Carlo and Matt Stark of Richmond American Homes, Matt Devereaux and Scott Keiling of Lennar, and Chris Keller, Batey McGraw and Ken Patton of Dream Finders Homes.

NASSAU COUNTY, FL – GreenPointe Developers, LLC, Dream Finders Homes, Lennar and Richmond American Homes recently celebrated the start of construction on six new model homes at Tributary, North Florida’s best new master-planned community.

“We anticipate high demand for our distinctive home designs from our premier builder team at Tributary,” said GreenPointe’s North Florida Regional President Mike Taylor. “Our community will offer a wonderful environment with a convenient location, miles of scenic nature trails, direct access to the river and exceptional amenities. We look forward to welcoming future homeowners to North Florida’s most exciting new community.”

Dream Finders Homes, Lennar and Richmond American Homes at Tributary are offering a distinctive collection of award-winning home designs ranging in size and style to meet the needs and lifestyle of today’s homebuyers. The Tributary model home village will feature six model homes, two from each builder, showcasing open concept designs, innovative features and flexible spaces for family living and entertainment.

The Tributary builders are offering more than 30 floor plans that include one- and two-story single-family homes ranging in size from approximately 1,600 square feet to more than 3,200 square feet. Many of the neighborhood’s home sites will feature preserve or lake views. Homes at Tributary are priced from the $200s and pre-sales are underway. Tributary’s model home village will open in early 2021.

Spanning 1,550 acres, Tributary’s prime location amongst the natural waterways and majestic evergreen forests truly complement the community’s mantra of Exploring More. Tributary residents will enjoy private on-site amenities including The Lookout, a lakefront resident clubhouse with a resort-inspired pool and relaxation areas. Workout warriors will appreciate the state-of-the-art fitness studio while the younger crowd will delight in the Adventure Zone tot-lot and array of sports courts. The community’s furry friends will adore Pawsome Park.

Tributary’s neighborhoods will include family friendly pocket parks, while miles of scenic nature trails will provide quick access to the community’s amenities as well as The Landing kayak and canoe park, the neighboring protected sanctuary of Four Creeks State Forest and the new Tributary Regional Park, currently under construction. Tributary Regional Park will include baseball and multi-purpose fields, a kayak launch, concessions, and multi-purpose trails. Tributary will always have an adventure waiting to be taken.

Tributary is within the Nassau County Public School District and zoned for A-rated schools that are among the best in Florida.

Tributary is 1.6 miles west of Interstate-95. The community’s location is two exits north of the Jacksonville International Airport and River City Marketplace, a regional shopping, dining and entertainment destination. The historic town of Fernandina and the beautiful beaches of Amelia Island are located east of Tributary on Scenic A1A/SR 200. Tributary is near dining, shopping, recreation, medical centers, services and more.

For more information about Tributary and the community’s builder team, visit www.TributaryLiving.com or call 904.299.6124.

About GreenPointe Developers, LLC

GreenPointe Developers is the community and urban development division of GreenPointe Holdings with extensive real estate market data and analytical systems to rapidly assess real estate values and challenges. The GreenPointe team has more than 140 years of collective experience in developing some of the most sought-after master-planned and condominium communities in the Southeast. The team creates and transforms residential and mixed-use communities into neighborhoods for today’s homebuyer while providing lasting, sustainable value. Having the utmost respect for the land, the GreenPointe team works diligently to protect and enhance nature’s best assets. This thoughtful practice allows GreenPointe Developers to create and reenergize communities that provide for an enduring lifestyle where people want to live, work and enjoy recreation. More information is available at www.GreenPointeLLC.com or (904) 996-2485.