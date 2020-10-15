Ford Warriors in Pink to Distribute More Than 700,000 Masks to Treatment Centers During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

On Oct. 15, a Warriors in Pink-wrapped Ford Transit van will make local deliveries of 173,280 masks to Southeast Michigan treatment centers, including 100,000 masks to Henry Ford Health System centers across Southeast Michigan.

DEARBORN, MI – During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Ford Warriors in Pink is providing more than 700,000 masks to breast cancer patients, survivors and their families across the nation that can be worn to and from medical appointments to help protect them from COVID-19.

On Oct. 15, a Warriors in Pink-wrapped Ford Transit van will make local deliveries of 173,280 masks to Southeast Michigan treatment centers, including 100,000 masks to Henry Ford Health System centers across Southeast Michigan. Additional masks will be distributed to healthcare systems throughout the United States for a total of more than 700,000 masks donated.

On Oct. 13, Ford Warriors in Pink lit up Ford Field to support METAvivor in the fight against metastatic breast cancer. It is estimated more than 168,000 women are living with metastatic breast cancer in the U.S. Men can also have metastatic breast cancer. METAvivor is dedicated to increasing awareness of advanced breast cancer and to equity in research and patient support.

To date, Ford has donated more than $138 million to the cause, with 100 percent of net proceeds from its inspirational clothing and accessories line dedicated to organizations that eliminate mobility barriers and help warriors move.

Ford has been dedicated to the fight against breast cancer for more than 26 years. Ford Warriors in Pink is dedicated to helping those touched by breast cancer through actions that support, inspire and empower patients, survivors and co-survivors throughout their journey.

Visit the Ford Warriors in Pink website to learn more about its mission.