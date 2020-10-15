Federal Investigators Probing Fatal Plane Crash Near Ocala National Forest

Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s aviation unit responded and located the downed aircraft in a very remote area near Orange Springs, Florida. When investigators were able to reach the small, single-engine, private plane they discovered the pilot, the sole occupant, to be deceased.

OCALA, FL – In the early morning hours of Wednesday October 14, 2020, Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to a call for a downed aircraft in the area of the Ocala National Forest. Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s aviation unit responded and located the downed aircraft in a very remote area near Orange Springs, Florida.

NTSB investigating the Oct. 13, 2020, crash of an Aero Commander 100 airplane in Citra, FL. NTSB is not traveling to the scene at this time. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) October 15, 2020

The remote location of the crash site made access difficult. However, investigators were able to finally reach the small, single-engine, private plane and discovered the pilot, who was the sole occupant, to be deceased. The pilot has been identified as 65 year old John Toole Jr. Investigators believe that Mr. Toole may have been attempting to land at a nearby, private airstrip when the crash occurred.

Federal investigators are currently investigating what may have caused the crash.