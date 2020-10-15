Detectives Still Working 27 Year Old Unsolved Homicide Case; Reward Offered To Finally Identify Fort Myers Man’s Killer

On October 16, 1993, 30 year old David Comparetto left his part-time job at a Fort Myers Publix store around 8:30 p.m. and was never heard from again. Later that night, his car was found on fire in east Lee County. Sadly, David’s body was found inside the trunk.

FORT MYERS, FL – Tomorrow, October 16th, will mark 27 years since a Fort Myers man was burned to death in his car in a remote part of rural east Lee County. Although the murder of David Comparetto remains unsolved, Crime Stoppers is hopeful that someone in the know will finally come forward after all these years.

From the very beginning, investigators have felt that the person or persons responsible for David’s murder may have frequented Mermaid’s strip club, where David was also known to spend time. Now, as the 27th anniversary of David’s murder approaches, his family, investigators and Crime Stoppers are pleading with the community to finally identify David’s killer or killers.

“The answers are out there – they always have been,” said Trish Routte, Crime Stoppers Coordinator. “For whatever reason, people who know who did this horrific thing to David have remained quiet all these years, and it’s time for the silence to come to an end. David’s family should not have to endure one more year without seeing justice served. His killer or killers do not deserve one more day of freedom and, most importantly, David needs to finally rest in peace.”

Anyone with information about the 1993 murder of David Comparetto is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.