Broward Sheriff’s Office Arrests Deputy On Welfare Fraud Warrant

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Corruption Unit detectives arrested Deputy Shonte Samuels, Thursday on a warrant for committing Welfare Fraud, violating Florida State Statute 414.39. According to the Florida Department of Financial Services Public Assistance Fraud Division, Samuels failed to report her gainful employment by the Florida Department of Corrections during a period ranging from June 2015 through March of 2017.

Samuels, 27, is also accused of failing to report additional income after her employment ended during the period of May 2017 through June 2017 and again had failed to report her gainful employment at Broward Sheriff’s Office during the period of April 2017 through July 2018.

As a result of her actions and her failure to report her employment, Samuels is accused of defrauding the Food Assistance Program of $5,947 in benefits to which she was not legally entitled. Additionally, Samuels received or caused disbursement of $1,506.88 in Medicaid Program benefits to which she was not legally entitled. Detectives arrested Samuels Thursday morning at Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Public Safety Building.

Broward Sheriff’s Office hired Samuels in April 2017. She most recently worked as a deputy in Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Department of Detention’s Conte Facility. Samuels has been suspended without pay.