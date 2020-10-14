One Dead, One Injured In Pompano Beach Shootings; Detectives Believe Two Cases Are Related, Tips Sought, Eligible for Crime Stoppers Reward

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives believe these two shootings are related and are investigating what led up to the incidents. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 from Crime Stoppers.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Two shootings early Sunday morning left a man dead and another man injured. Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying the subject or subjects responsible for the shootings.

According to authorities, shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, Broward County Regional Communications received a report of a shooting in the area of 2701 N.W. First Street in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and located one gunshot victim, later discovered to be Anthony McCleod, 23, of Pompano Beach. Around the same time, a second shooting victim who’s name was withheld due to Marsy’s Law, was located in the area of 2920 N.W. Second Street in Pompano Beach.

Both victims were transported to Broward Health North where McCleod was pronounced deceased. Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives believe these two shootings are related and are investigating what led up to the incidents.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Kevin Nitsch at 954-321-4876. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 from Crime Stoppers.