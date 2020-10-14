CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Double Shooting Homicide at Forest Hill Blvd Near Tucker Road In Palm Springs Area

By Joe Mcdermott
According to authorities, two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene of a vehicle crash at Forest Hill Boulevard, near Tucker Road. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are currently on scene investigating what is now considered a double shooting homicide.

PALM SPRINGS, FL – Shortly after 11 am this morning, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a vehicle crash in the 3500 block of Forest Hill Boulevard, near Tucker Road. Upon arrival deputies located an adult male deceased from gunshot wounds. The passenger also suffering from gunshot wounds was located a short distance away.  He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are currently on scene investigating what is now considered a double shooting homicide. It is believed the shooting took place in the vicinity of Military Trail and Forest Hill Boulevard. Suspect information and motive is unknown at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

