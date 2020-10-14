CrimeLocal

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Help Locating Missing Teen, 14 , Last Seen In Rotonda West Area

By Jessica Mcfadyen
MISSING JUVENILE
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the local community in locating a missing teen named Grace Mallard, 14 years old. According to authorities, Mallard was last seen at her residence in Rotonda West, an area situated in west Englewood, Charlotte County, Florida, October 12th around 8:30pm.

It is unknown what Grace is wearing but may be seen with a black and silver-trimmed “Top Gun” cheerleading backpack. Detectives believe that Grace may be in the Yorkshire area of North Port. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.

