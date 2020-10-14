LocalPress ReleasesSociety

Broward Sheriff’s Office To Hold Virtual Public Forum To Discuss Issues Affecting Local Hispanic Population, Thursday, Oct. 15 Via Zoom

By George McGregor
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office wants to hablar (talk) and escuchar (listen) to the Hispanic community. That’s the goal of a virtual public forum set for later this week designed to continue an important dialogue on issues affecting the Hispanic population in Broward County. 

The virtual public forum, titled “¡Hablemos!,” is set for 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15 via Zoom.  Broward Sheriff Office’s Neighborhood Support Team created the initiative as part of National Hispanic Heritage Month, and the forum will feature a panel of leaders from the Hispanic community addressing important questions on a number of topics, including immigration. 

If you wish to attend, please register in advance by using this Zoom link: https://bit.ly/30yWJOr

George McGregor

