President Trump Receives Fourth 2021 Nobel Peace Prize Nomination For Efforts “To End Era of Endless Wars,” and “Construct Peace”

Presidential nominee Donald Trump appearing during a rally Oct. 10, 2016, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. In 2019 Trump said “I think I’m going to get a Nobel Prize for a lot of things, if they gave it out fairly, which they don’t,” Editorial credit: Matt Smith Photographer / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump continues to rack up 2021 Nobel Peace Prize nominations as he recently received his fourth so far, this time courtesy of a Finnish member of the European Parliament for what he called Trump’s efforts “to end the era of endless wars,” and “construct peace.” Laura Huhtasaari, a member of the right-wing Finns Party, lauded the U.S. President, noting that he had not steered his country into any new foreign wars during his first term, and managed to withdraw American troops from Iraq and Afghanistan at the same time.

Huhtasaari also referred to the peace deals Trump recently brokered between Arab Gulf nations and Israel as another reason for her decision.

In her letter to the Nobel Committee, Huhtasaari said that she was nominating Trump “in recognition of his endeavors to end the era of endless wars, construct peace by encouraging conflicting parties for dialogue and negotiations, as well as underpin internal cohesion and stability of his country.”

She also said that Trump has “maintained national cohesion and secured law and order” in the United States and that “it is hard to imagine a president of the United States from the last decades, or a current head of state, who would deserve more the Committee’s recognition in 2021 than President Trump for his efforts to build peace in the world.”

The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize nomination is Trump’s fourth so far this year; his first nomination came via a member of the Norwegian Parliament in September after brokering the United Arab Emirates-Israel peace deal; His second nomination, merely days later, came from a member of the Swedish Parliament after Trump was involved in establishing normalized economic relations between Serbia and Kosovo. And his third nomination was from a group of Australian legal scholars for the so-called “Trump Doctrine” that advocates against the United States being involved in “endless wars.”

I have nominated the US Gov. and the governments of Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House. Trade and communications are important building blocks for peace. pic.twitter.com/XuhkLbHZAV — Magnus Jacobsson (@magnusjacobsson) September 11, 2020

The winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced in October of next year.