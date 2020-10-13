The Truth About the CIA, Hillary, Biden, Obama and Seal Team Six Coming, Says Group of CIA and Benghazi Whistleblowers, Next News Network

Reporter Anna Khait joins Gary Franchi to breakdown her bombshell tweet that is going viral across the web, related to an alleged coverup of the deaths of Seal Team 6. Allen Harrow Parrot, a CIA whistle blower was live with Gary Franchi reporting on Next News Network.

FORT WORTH, TX – The true story about the murders of Seal Team 6 and Osama Bin Laden is finally coming to light. A CIA whistleblower has come forward with signed documents, video, photos, and a multitude of other evidence that are said to be clearly incriminating of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and John Brennan, according to The Next News Network – a news channel on YouTube with over 1.76 million subscribers.

Allen Harrow Parrot, a CIA whistle blower was live with Gary Franchi reporting on Next News Network. Parrot is an expert on the Middle East and has lived there for over twenty years. Parrot also spoke with Tyron Woods father, Charles Woods. Tyron was a sniper on Seal Team 6 on the roof when the alleged raid occurred, and I say alleged because Bin Laden wasn’t there.

BREAKING: Allen Harrow Parrot (CIA whistleblower) tells Charles Woods (father of Tyrone Woods killed in Benghazi) that Obama and Biden sent Iran 152 Billion Dollars as a coverup for the deaths of Seal Team 6.



Allen said that ALL of the proof will come out: documents and audio. pic.twitter.com/ZTjncZv238 — Anna Khait (@Annakhait) October 11, 2020

According to the report, all the documents were released to a member of Congress and will be made public soon. They are undeniable. A high ranking General has reviewed all the evidence and said it cannot be disputed. The voices on the tapes, the signatures on the documents and photos make it noticeably clear who is saying what and who did what.

Hillary ordered the hit on Bin Laden as she wanted to help secure Obama’s re-election. But she didn’t tell Obama that the hit was off the ground until he couldn’t call it off.

Now here is where Iran comes into play. They had moved Bin Laden to Pakistan and before the raid they moved him back to Iran. It was a double cross all the way.

Parrot said a double agent provided fake DNA to the CIA station chief in Abbottabad, Pakistan. Seal Team 6 and Obama were only told after. Hillary Clinton and Leon Panetta threated Obama if he said anything they would go to the press killing his chances for a second term.

Seal Team 6 killed the decoy, and they were told to throw the remains over the mountains. There was no burial at sea nor was there any DNA of the real Bin Laden. The religion of Islam forbids burial in water and a body must be buried with their head facing Mecca. That just didn’t happen. John Brennan told everyone to lie.

Iran blackmailed the United States for the $152 Billion or they would tell the real story. $2 Billion was sent back to the United States for bribes to certain high ranking officials. The McCain Foundation is also mixed up in this and as the days pass I am sure we will find out.

How do we know all of this? Reporter Anna Khrait saw all of the evidence. Thousands of pages of documents and recordings now safely in a trusted member of Congress’s hands. Anna also stated that Stinger missiles were sent from Libya to Syria to take out Seal Team 6 for their part in the ordered cover up.

Charles Strange (Seal Team 6 Michael Strange's father) https://t.co/6AzgMB42xY — Anna Khait (@Annakhait) October 13, 2020

All of this information has gone viral over the last two days and the Main Stream Media will not report it. Hillary, Obama, Biden and Brennan didn’t think Trump would ever get elected and now they fear they will be exposed. They had their hand in every accusation against Trump including the so called dossier, the pandemic and the economic crash.

What was thought of as a trophy for Obama is now an albatross around the necks of the people mentioned above. Let’s see where it all goes and if they are tried for treason. I have a feeling this won’t be swept under the rug and could shatter what little is left of Biden’s run. Maybe orange will look good on all of them. After all, I’m… Jus’ Sayin’

Editors note; REF: https://wikileaks.org/clinton-emails/emailid/7678