Pedestrian Dead In Deerfield Beach Crash; Driver Who Initially Left Scene Returned And Cooperating With Investigators

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed early Monday morning. According to investigators, shortly before 5 a.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle crash in the 600 block of W. Sample Road in Deerfield Beach.

A preliminary investigation showed that Yvon Isnor, 67, of Pompano Beach was driving a 2004 Honda Element westbound on Sample Road when his vehicle struck Pedro A. Escalante Hernandez, 50, of Deerfield Beach, who was walking northbound across the roadway. Isnor did not immediately stop to render aid, however, approximately ten minutes later, Isnor returned to the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and transported Escalante-Hernandez to Broward Health North where he was pronounced dead. Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash.