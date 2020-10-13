Op-ed: The Biden Harris Motto – “Make America Fail Again”

2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden formally introduced Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his vice presidential running mate. August 12, 2020. Photo: C-SPAN.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – The Democrats and the “Fake News Media” since before President Trump took office and thereafter, have been ridiculing Trump’s slogan of “Make America Great Again”, but in reality, they should be ridiculing the proposed slogan of the Biden/Harris campaign, which should be “Make America Fail Again”.

For the past three years of the Trump Administration (before the Chinese Pandemic hit us and the world), the United States economy was flying high, beating all parameters of the Obama Administration. But, the Democrats and their flunky’s in the media, kept proclaiming that Trump’s economy was just a continuation of the “great” Obama economy. Was that true?

Let’s take a look at the facts. The 8 years of the Obama Administration never had an annual GDP over 2% (the 8 year average Obama’s GDP was 1.7%). It was considered to be the worst economic recovery since after the Second World War. When Trump took over, he got passed the biggest tax cut in our nations history, that benefited all citizens, not just the wealthy as the Democrats are constantly proclaiming. The average middle-class family of 4 averaged around $2500 in tax savings (Biden wants to cancel the Trump tax cuts). In addition, Trump got rid of the onerous regulations and restrictions that Obama put in place. The result of which produced a vibrant economy and a big jump in the stock market that reached all-time highs. Trump did this with practically no help from the Democrats who were mostly interested in impeaching Trump and driving him from office with phony hoaxes and made up Russian collusion charges, of which the Mueller probe found there was no collusion or obstruction of justice.

Joe Biden has had 47 years of “sucking on the teat of Uncle Sam” that produced nothing of value. All during his time in public service, he and his family became multi-millionaires. How did that occur? Could it have been he used his positions in government to enhance he and his families economic well-being?

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

Now that he is running for president, he has allied with Comrade Bernie Sanders, an avowed Socialist, to produce a far-left “manifesto” which if carried out would undermine our democratic republic and our Constitution.

He has come out in favor of the “Green New Deal” and the elimination of all fossil fuels by the year 2035. He has has promoted a government mandated minimum wage which would actually kill the jobs of thousands of workers which he says he is trying to help. He wants to legalize most all illegal aliens and give them free healthcare and free college. He supports “Sanctuary Cities” and is in favor of redirecting funds from law enforcement to wasteful social programs. He and his running mate, Kamala Harris, have refused to say whether they favor “stacking the Supreme Court”. By refusing to say “YES” or “NO”, they tacitly agree with that proposal that was being pushed by both Speaker Pelosi and Minority Leader Schumer. They also will not comment on whether they would get rid of the filibuster rule in the Senate or of adding the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as states, thereby giving the Democrats four more senators which would almost guarantee Democrat control of the Senate in perpetuity.

Can you imagine what our country would look like if the Democrats controlled the White House and the legislature? The people who are supporting the Democrats and the Biden/Harris ticket would be actually “cutting off their noses to spite their faces”, as the old saying goes.

So, the real motto of the Biden/Harris ticket really fits what they propose to do to our country as they do really propose to “Make America Fail Again”. Wake up America and do the right thing – vote to re-elect Trump/Pence to save our country from disaster.