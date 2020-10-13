Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Shuts Down High Interest Target Drug House In Palm Coast; Suspects Are “Antifa Sympathizers Based On Statements”

Detectives on scene at 10 Warner Place in Palm Coast. Photo: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

PALM COAST, FL – Early Tuesday morning, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU) with the assistance of Sheriff Rick Staly and the FCSO SWAT team served a Narcotics Search Warrant at 10 Warner Place in Palm Coast. This Search Warrant stemmed from a lengthy investigation by Detectives into allegations of suspected drug dealing occurring from the residence. Detectives were able to confirm those allegations through a series of covert investigations.

While serving the Search Warrant, three adults were located inside the residence. While Detectives were on scene, many neighbors in the area expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the Sheriff and the Detectives for helping to clean up their community.

Detectives seized trafficking amounts of Fentanyl, a loaded shotgun, Cannabis, prescription medication, and various drug paraphernalia to include over 100 used hypodermic needles.

Additionally, Detectives recovered a safe inside the residence that contained jewelry valued at over $1,000.00 – jewelry which was previously reported stolen by a resident in Palm Coast. Other stolen property was also recovered within the residence. Property Crime Detectives are following up with the victims and that investigation is ongoing.

Detectives arrested 24-year-old John William Iles on charges of Trafficking Fentanyl, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Cannabis, Possession of a New or Legend Drug, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He is being held in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility with no bond allowed.

Detectives located a loaded 12 gauge shotgun inside the doorway to Iles’ bedroom. Iles is a convicted felon, and has a previous felony conviction for Burglary. Iles was also found to be in possession of approximately 42 grams of Fentanyl which, if convicted, carries a minimum mandatory 25-year prison sentence.

“According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), 2 milligrams of Fentanyl is considered a lethal dose to most people,” Sheriff Staly said. “To put that in perspective, Iles had approximately 21,000 lethal doses of Fentanyl in his possession. It was time to get these poison peddlers off the street and help clean up the community.”

Also arrested was 29-year-old Daniel Clark McIntyre who was charged with Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia as well as 25-year-old Tylor Whitaker who was arrested and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

“This residence has been a problem house for a while and as a result has made the Sheriff’s High Interest Target list,” Sheriff Staly continued. “As always, we welcome tips from the community and thank everyone for being patient while our detectives obtained evidence for a search warrant. Guns, drugs and burglaries fuel the drug trade and destroy neighborhoods. Our detectives and SWAT team did another outstanding job successfully and safely serving a high risk search warrant. My warning to poison peddlers is if you make the Sheriff’s High Interest Target list it is only a matter of time before your new home is the Green Roof Inn and your drug house is closed down.”

McIntyre has past arrests for Domestic Violence, Criminal Mischief, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Violation of Probation, and more. Whitaker has past arrests for Failure to Appear, Solicitation, and Loitering.

Additional charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing. If you have information regarding suspicious activity in your neighborhood or near your business, contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911 or send an email to TIPS@flaglersheriff.com. You can also call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).