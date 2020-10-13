Detectives Witness Fatal Shooting In Northside District; White Box Truck Observed Leaving Area; Matching Truck Found in Nearby City of Hialeah

Miami detectives conducting an unrelated shooting heard gunshots and observed a male running westbound on NW 44 Street from NW 27 Avenue. The detectives heard several additional shots and the male collapsed on the sidewalk. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting that resulted in one man dead. According to authorities, a preliminary investigation revealed that Northside District detectives were following leads on an unrelated case at approximately 10:41 a.m. this morning when they heard several gun shots. The detectives took cover, conducted a quick assessment of the situation and observed a male running westbound on NW 44 Street from NW 27 Avenue. The detectives heard several additional shots and the male collapsed on the sidewalk. A white SUV and a box truck were observed leaving the area.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene. A vehicle matching the description of the box truck was detained in the City of Hialeah, and investigators are in the process of determining its involvement, if any. None of the officers discharged their firearms or were injured. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”