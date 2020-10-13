CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Seeking Tips in 2018 Spring Hill Home Invasion Homicide

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Alek Smith, then 22
Spring Hill resident Alek Smith, then 22, was the victim of an incident of what is described as ‘homicidal violence’ during a home invasion at his residence on Legend Street in Spring Hill.

SPRING HILL, FL – Hernando County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking assistance from the public to help solve a Homicide that occurred in 2018. According to detectives, during the early morning hours of October 16, 2018, Spring Hill resident Alek Smith, then 22, was the victim of an incident of what is described as ‘homicidal violence’ during a home invasion at his residence on Legend Street in Spring Hill.

Detectives have worked tirelessly on this case for the last 24 months, but need the public’s help. Even the smallest piece of information may be useful. Anyone who has information about possible suspects in this case is asked to call Detective David Kortman at 352-754-6830, or to remain anonymous, call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-8477.

