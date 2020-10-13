CrimeLocalSociety

Credit Card Skimming Device Found On Gas Pump At Sunoco Gas Station on 45th Street, West Palm Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On October 13, 2020, prior to 12:30 pm, a credit card skimming device has been found on a gas pump at the Sunoco gas station located at 1149 45th Street, West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, anyone that purchased gasoline from that Sunoco station may be the victim of a crime.

According to detectives, a skimmer was found on pump 4. This skimmer is believed to have been connected to the gas pump for just hours before it was discovered. The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office is warning customers that have used this gas station to check their accounts and report any unauthorized charges to the appropriate bank or credit card companies.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

