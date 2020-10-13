Credit Card Skimming Device Found On Gas Pump At Sunoco Gas Station on 45th Street, West Palm Beach

According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, On October 13, 2020, prior to 12:30 pm, a credit card skimming device was found on a gas pump at the Sunoco gas station located at 1149 45th Street, West Palm Beach. Anyone that purchased gasoline from that Sunoco station may be the victim of a crime.

According to detectives, a skimmer was found on pump 4. This skimmer is believed to have been connected to the gas pump for just hours before it was discovered. The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office is warning customers that have used this gas station to check their accounts and report any unauthorized charges to the appropriate bank or credit card companies.