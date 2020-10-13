CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Deerfield Beach Man Killed In Crash Was Speeding

By Joe Mcdermott
DRIVER DIES IN CRASH
According to the report, Ricardo Freitas Da Silva, 35, of Deerfield Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives responded to 600 East Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park after a 2012 Chevy Traverse crashed into a concrete utility pole just after 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to the report, Ricardo Freitas Da Silva, 35, of Deerfield Beach, was driving a vehicle on East Commercial Boulevard when he veered off of the roadway and struck a pole. After hitting the pole, the vehicle rotated counter-clockwise, striking a tree and a sign in the swale of Tire Kingdom. His vehicle continued through the swale, coming to a rest in the parking lot of Tire Kingdom.

Da Silva was ejected from the vehicle during the initial impact. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies from Oakland Park and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the crash site. Da Silva was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives’ preliminary investigation indicates excessive speed was a contributing factor to the crash.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

