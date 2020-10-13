Broward Detectives Seek ID of Daytime Burglar Driving Red Dodge Nitro Wearing Face Mask with Distinct Design

OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives in the Oakland Park district are trying to identify and arrest a brazen, daytime burglar who stole electronics, alcohol, clothing and a vehicle key from an Oakland Park home.

According to detectives, on the morning of Thursday, October 1st, when a victim returned home from work to the 4700 block of Northeast First Terrace, he noticed that someone had rummaged through his house. He also noticed that three bottles of alcohol, an iPad, a pair of shorts and a spare key to his car were missing. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives responded and obtained home surveillance video that showed the burglar park a red Dodge Nitro across the street from the home and knock on the door. The burglar wore an orange safety vest and a face mask with a distinct design. A short time later, the burglar left the home carrying a shopping bag and a backpack.

Detectives are investigating whether this thief is connected to other recent home burglaries in Oakland Park. Anyone with information on the burglar’s identity is asked to contact Oakland Park Detective Michael Brooks at 954-202-3119. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.