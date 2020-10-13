Serial Shoplifters Strip NYC Boutiques of Thousands In Merchandise Weekly – All While Managers Stand Down To Deter Label of Racial Bias

Broken windows at storefronts in aftermath of looting. New York, NY. A source for the New York Post said security guards who attempt to stop thieves before they have exited the store prompt claims of racism. Editorial credit: Blvdone / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – Groups of serial shoplifters are stripping luxury stores located in New York City’s stylish Soho district of thousands and thousands of dollars of merchandise nearly every week, according to a recent report by the New York Post.

The pattern began in May during the height of protests against police brutality born out of the death of George Floyd, where often marches and demonstrations would turn into mass looting and vandalism of numerous businesses, with millions of dollars of merchandise being stolen by rioters.

However, it seems that the thieves have retained their taste for high-end goods, as reports indicate the thefts have continued nearly every week since, often in the form of hit-and-run larcenies where suspects will simply grab merchandise and bolt out of the door. Reports say that pricey stores such as Prada, Moncler, Dior and Balenciaga are regularly targeted.

But some of the stealing is even more brazen than that, a source for the New York Post says. Often, the source claims, if security guards attempt to interact with suspected thieves before they have exited the store, claims of racism are often leveled at the establishment, making management avoid taking action in a racially-charged climate.

“If they stop them and say anything in the store before they’ve left the building then it often gets turned into a racial accusation,” the Post’s source said. “The brands tell their employees to walk away. They don’t want to be the next Instagram video claiming they are a racist brand.”

The New York Police Department told the Post that they are currently investigating multiple instances of “mobs of young, transient groups,” sometimes as large as 20 people, who “have bulldozed through aisles grabbing as much as their arms can hold.” Often, the groups make off with tens of thousands of dollars in goods each time, reports say.