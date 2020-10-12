CrimeLocalSociety

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance Locating Missing Teen In West Palm Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Jordan Martin, 17, is described as being 5'10” and approximately 120 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a gray and white hat.
Jordan Martin, 17, is described as being 5’10” and approximately 120 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a gray and white hat.   

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for assistance locating Jordan Martin, 17, who detectives say walked away from his home in West Palm Beach on Sunday, October 11, 2020 shortly before midnight and has not been seen or heard from since. Jordan is described as being 5’10” and approximately 120 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a gray and white hat.   

Due to Jordan’s mental state, detectives consider him to be a missing and possibly endangered teen. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jordan Martin is urged to contact Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting Over the Weekend

Joe Mcdermott

Detectives Investigating Shooting In West Palm Beach

Joe Mcdermott

Palm Beach Sheriffs Office Looking Two Missing And Possibly…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 612