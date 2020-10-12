Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance Locating Missing Teen In West Palm Beach

Jordan Martin, 17, is described as being 5’10” and approximately 120 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a gray and white hat.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for assistance locating Jordan Martin, 17, who detectives say walked away from his home in West Palm Beach on Sunday, October 11, 2020 shortly before midnight and has not been seen or heard from since. Jordan is described as being 5’10” and approximately 120 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a gray and white hat.

Due to Jordan’s mental state, detectives consider him to be a missing and possibly endangered teen. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jordan Martin is urged to contact Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.