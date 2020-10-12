Palm Beach Sheriffs Office Looking Two Missing And Possibly Endangered Girls, 12, Delilah Estrella And Johannie Almodovar

Both girls take daily medication for mental disorders. Detectives consider them to be a missing and possibly endangered. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Delilah Estrella and Johannie Almodovar is urged to contact The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

LAKE WORTH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two young girls who are missing. Delilah Estrella, 12, and Johannie Almodovar, 12, walked away from 2840 6th Ave, Lake Worth, a Home Safe Group Home, on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 7:00 pm and have not been seen or heard from since.

Delilah is described as 5’03”, 100 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a light blue jacket, and black/blue sandals. Johannie is described as 5’03”, 120 lbs., has brown hair and brown eyes. She was seen wearing gray pants, gray jacket, and red shoes.

Both girls take daily medication for mental disorders. Detectives consider them to be a missing and possibly endangered. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Delilah Estrella and Johannie Almodovar is urged to contact The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.