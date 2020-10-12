CrimeLocalSociety

Palm Beach Sheriffs Office Looking Two Missing And Possibly Endangered Girls, 12, Delilah Estrella And Johannie Almodovar

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Both girls take daily medication for mental disorders. Detectives consider them to be a missing and possibly endangered. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Delilah Estrella and Johannie Almodovar is urged to contact The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

LAKE WORTH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two young girls who are missing. Delilah Estrella, 12, and Johannie Almodovar, 12, walked away from 2840 6th Ave, Lake Worth, a Home Safe Group Home, on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 7:00 pm and have not been seen or heard from since.

Delilah is described as 5’03”, 100 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a light blue jacket, and black/blue sandals. Johannie is described as 5’03”, 120 lbs., has brown hair and brown eyes. She was seen wearing gray pants, gray jacket, and red shoes. 

Both girls take daily medication for mental disorders. Detectives consider them to be a missing and possibly endangered. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Delilah Estrella and Johannie Almodovar is urged to contact The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance…

Joe Mcdermott

Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting Over the Weekend

Joe Mcdermott

Detectives Investigating Shooting In West Palm Beach

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 612