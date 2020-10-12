Former Ocala Florida Elementary School Teacher Arrested for Molestation of Six Year Old Student; Detectives Say “High Probability” of More Victims

According to authorities, thirty-year old Christina Ruby Sanchez‐Rodriguez, of Ocala Florida, was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a former student of hers at Evergreen Elementary School. The charge on the affidavit is listed as molestation of a victim less than twelve years of age by an offender eighteen years of age or over, a felony.

OCALA, FL – On Friday, October 9, 2020, Marion County Sheriff’s Office Detective Frank Scala arrested thirty-year old Christina Ruby Sanchez‐Rodriguez, of Ocala Florida, for lewd and lascivious molestation of a former student of hers at Evergreen Elementary School. The charge on the affidavit is listed as molestation of a victim less than twelve years of age by an offender eighteen years of age or over, a felony.

According to authorities, detectives received information that around two years ago Sanchez had molested one of her six‐year‐old students at Evergreen Elementary after her victim recently became upset when he noticed Sanchez would be teaching one of his family members. When asked, the victim confided in a family friend stating that Sanchez had touched his private areas on numerous occasions and didn’t want the family member to go through it too. The victim stated Sanchez had told him not to tell anyone and stated she liked him like a “boyfriend.” When the victim would tell Sanchez that he did not want her touching him, she would get upset and ignore him in class.

During interviews with staff and family members, detectives learned that Sanchez would take the victim out of the lunchroom and bring him back to her classroom. During class she would allow him to play on her phone

under her desk, and she would show the victim special attention. The victim had come home with gifts that Sanchez would buy him, and she would want to take him out to “fun places” such as malls or to meet a famous athlete. Due to this behavior, the victim was removed from Sanchez’s class, and when she found out she quit. Due to the victim’s statements and witness statements, Sanchez was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail, where she is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Statements given during this investigation have caused concern about the high probability that Sanchez may have more victims. Detectives are asking if you know anyone who could be a victim of Sanchez, please contact Detective Scala at (352) 368‐3548.