Detectives Investigating Shooting In West Palm Beach

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are currently investigating. Motive and suspect information is unknown. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Sunday, October 11, at approximately 11:39 pm, deputies responded to the 6000 block of Forest Hill Boulevard West Palm Beach, regarding a vehicle crashing into a building with reported injuries. Upon arrival, deputies located a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where is currently listed in critical condition.

