CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Shooting In West Palm Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Shooting
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are currently investigating.  Motive and suspect information is unknown. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Sunday, October 11, at approximately 11:39 pm, deputies responded to the 6000 block of Forest Hill Boulevard West Palm Beach, regarding a vehicle crashing into a building with reported injuries. Upon arrival, deputies located a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where is currently listed in critical condition.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are currently investigating.  Motive and suspect information is unknown. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance…

Joe Mcdermott

Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting Over the Weekend

Joe Mcdermott

Palm Beach Sheriffs Office Looking Two Missing And Possibly…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 612