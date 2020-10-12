Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting Over the Weekend

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are currently investigating. Motive and suspect information is unknown. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

LAKE WORTH, FL – On Saturday, October 10 at approximately 10:18 pm, deputies responded to a shooting at the 4000 block of Serafica Drive, unincorporated West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies located a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the torso. The male was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

