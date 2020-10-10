Detectives Seek Shooter In Lauderdale Lakes Homicide

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are searching for the unidentified suspects who fatally shot Trabis Ward, 31, in Lauderdale Lakes early Saturday morning. According to authorities, at around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 10, Broward County Regional Communications received a call of a shooting at 3875 N.W. 19th St. in Lauderdale Lakes.

When Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived they found an unresponsive adult male lying on the ground in the parking lot of J & L Liquors suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies immediately began rendering aid until Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue arrived. The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased. Homicide detectives and the crime scene unit responded to the location and are currently investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Detectives believe multiple people witnessed the shooting and then fled. They are asking witnesses with any information to contact Broward Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544 or Phillip Reynolds at 954-321-4210.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 from Crime Stoppers.