Port Charlotte Man Indicted on Federal Child Pornography Charge

According to investigators, Marquise Antwone Thomas, 33, admitted to downloading child pornography. During a search, numerous files of child pornography were located while on scene and several computers and media devices were seized.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – Between November 10, 2018 and November 24, 2018, the Fort Myers Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force conducted an undercover investigation into the Internet sharing of child pornography. During this investigation, it was determined that this activity was coming from a home located at 22041 Beverly Avenue in Port Charlotte, Florida.

On January 24, 2019, a search warrant was executed by the FBI Fort Myers Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators made contact and interviewed Marquise Antwone Thomas, 33, who admitted to downloading child pornography. During the search, numerous files of child pornography were located while on scene and several computers and media devices were seized.

“Our partnership with the Fort Myers FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force plays a crucial role in the protection of our children. Each and every case is investigated exhaustively, with the end goal of getting predators off the street and behind bars where they belong.” SHERIFF BILL PRUMMELL

Throughout the entire investigation, over 300 images and videos were recovered from the multiple devices seized from the residence.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

On October 8, 2020, Marquise Thomas was located and arrested with the help of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division. Marquise Thomas is currently in jail facing federal charges of possession of child pornography with no bond.

“The FBI remains relentless in its mission to find, arrest, and prosecute any individual who preys on our children. Whether this is done in person, or virtually, the FBI has the tools and capabilities to uncover these crime, locate these criminals, and bring them to justice. The Fort Myers FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force works side by side with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office in our effort to rescue any child being harmed or exploited.” FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

To conduct a search of your neighborhood for convicted sexual predators, visit the FDLE website.

The Florida Abuse Hotline accepts reports 24 hours a day and 7 days a week of known or suspected child abuse, neglect, or abandonment and reports of known or suspected abuse, neglect, or exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Contact 1-800-962-2873 or report online here.