Lee County Man, 40, Charged With Animal Cruelty; Tied Dog With Rope Causing Severe Wound Around Neck, Other Mistreatment

Lee County Detectives charged 40 year old Robert Callahan with aggravated animal cruelty after learning he used a rope to tie his dog, Charlie, in the backyard causing a severe, gaping wound to the entire width of Charlie’s neck.

CAPE CORAL, FL – On Wednesday, October 7, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding a dog with a rope embedded in its neck. A local rescue learned about the situation and reached out to Lee County Domestic Animal Services. Due to the nature of the incident, Lee County Domestic Animal Services notified the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Animal Cruelty Task Force assumed the investigation.

Detectives responded to the 800 Block of Andalusia Boulevard in Cape Coral and located the suspect, 40 year old Robert Callahan. Detectives learned that Callahan did not have a proper collar for his dog, Charlie, so he used a rope to tether him in the backyard. The rope caused a severe, gaping wound to the entire width of Charlie’s neck.

Charlie was taken to a local animal hospital, where he received surgery to close the large wound on his neck. The veterinarian stated the injuries were consistent with being kept on a rope outside for an extended period of time with no care.

“This disgusting act against an animal has me outraged,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “This is exactly why my Animal Cruelty Task Force is in place.”

Charlie is currently in recovery. Animal Cruelty Detectives established probable cause to arrest Callahan and charge him with aggravated animal cruelty.

