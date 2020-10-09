FBI Seeking To ID Female Bank Robber in Dania Beach

The robber—a woman—entered the bank, displayed a firearm, and demanded money from a bank employee. There were no injuries. The amount of money taken will not be released at this time.

DANIA BEACH, F – The FBI is seeking information from a bank robbery that took place today, October 8, 2020, at approximately 11:56 a.m. at a Wells Fargo Bank branch located at 5991 Ravenwood Road, Dania Beach, Florida.

The robber—a woman—entered the bank, displayed a firearm, and demanded money from a bank employee. There were no injuries. The amount of money taken will not be released at this time.

If anyone has information as to the identity of this bank robber, they are urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Crimestoppers.