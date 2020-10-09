CrimeLocalSociety

FBI Seeking To ID Female Bank Robber in Dania Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Bank Robbery in Dania Beach
The robber—a woman—entered the bank, displayed a firearm, and demanded money from a bank employee. There were no injuries. The amount of money taken will not be released at this time.

DANIA BEACH, F – The FBI is seeking information from a bank robbery that took place today, October 8, 2020, at approximately 11:56 a.m. at a Wells Fargo Bank branch located at 5991 Ravenwood Road, Dania Beach, Florida.

The robber—a woman—entered the bank, displayed a firearm, and demanded money from a bank employee. There were no injuries. The amount of money taken will not be released at this time.

The robber—a woman—entered the bank, displayed a firearm, and demanded money from a bank employee. There were no injuries. The amount of money taken will not be released at this time.

If anyone has information as to the identity of this bank robber, they are urged to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Crimestoppers.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.
Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Special Victims Bureau Searching for Missing Person, Jose…

Joe Mcdermott

Three Teens Charged in Spring Hill Home Invasion

Jessica Mcfadyen

Detectives Investigating Double Shooting in the Lake Worth…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 609