Three Teens Charged in Brooksville Clubhouse Burglary

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On October 6, 2020 at 12:11 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the clubhouse at the Seville Golf Community in reference to the report of a commercial burglary. The property manager arrived at the clubhouse to find a vehicle parked by the front gate. The manager advised a board covering a window to the building was displaced.

Upon closer inspection, the manager saw three individuals crawl out of the exposed window. The three suspects ran to their vehicle and fled the scene. The manager discovered approximately 20 golf clubs, an employee time clock, a sabre saw, and two portable radios lying outside of the open window.

A lawnmower stored inside of the building was found moved within the building near the window. The property manager advised seeing at least two of the subjects previously on video surveillance on September 21, 2020.

Using evidence collected at the scene, detectives identified the owner of the suspects’ getaway vehicle as Connor Buhr, 19. Detectives responded to Buhr’s home on Merwyn Circle where they spoke to the suspect. Buhr admitted to being present during the incident.

Jonathon Higgins, 15 and a juvenile names Daniel, 15, were identified as the other two individuals involved in the burglary. All three individuals were arrested on a charge of Burglary of a Structure, a felony.

The three suspects were transported to Hernando County Detention Center for processing. The bond for Buhr and Higgins, who are adults, was set at $2,000 each. The Department of Juvenile Justice released Daniel to the custody of his parent following processing.