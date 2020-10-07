CrimeLocalSociety

Three Teens Charged in Spring Hill Home Invasion

By Jessica Mcfadyen
SPRING HILL, FL – According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, October 02, 2020, a teenage victim met a friend Donovan, 16, at Pioneer Park in Spring Hill to play basketball. After finishing playing basketball, the victim and Donovan walked back to the victim’s house on Skyline Court.

While at the house, two individuals identified as Dontae, 16, and Jairo, 17, allegedly used a gun to rob the victim of additional firearms located at the residence. The three suspects fled the residence with the victim giving chase. The victim was able catch up to one of them. As the victim grabbed his arm the gun discharged. No one was injured by the gunshot.

All three suspects got into a waiting vehicle and drove away. On Monday, October 05, 2020, all three suspects were arrested on a charge of home invasion, a felony. Once processed at the Hernando County Detention Center the teens were transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Ocala.

The three teens were fully named in the report but are being redacted by The Published Reporter editors due to their age.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

