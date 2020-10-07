Special Victims Bureau Searching for Missing Person, Jose Angel Rubero Maldonado, 59, Last Seen In Miami Area

Jose Angel Rubero Maldonado, 59, is described a approximately 5’5″ tall and about 140 pounds with brown eyes and balding hair. Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

According to Miami authorities, Jose Angel Rubero Maldonado, 59, is missing since he left his residence in the area of the 900 Block of NW 81 Street, Miami, Florida on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at approximately 9:00 a.m. He is considered a missing and endangered adult and may be in need of services.

Maldonado is described a approximately 5’5″ tall and about 140 pounds with brown eyes and balding hair. Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective D. Edwards, or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).