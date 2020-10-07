CrimeLocalSociety

Special Victims Bureau Searching for Missing Person, Jose Angel Rubero Maldonado, 59, Last Seen In Miami Area

By Joe Mcdermott
MISSING SINCE: 10/1/2020
According to Miami authorities, Jose Angel Rubero Maldonado, 59, is missing since he left his residence in the area of the 900 Block of NW 81 Street, Miami, Florida on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at approximately 9:00 a.m. He is considered a missing and endangered adult and may be in need of services.

Maldonado is described a approximately 5’5″ tall and about 140 pounds with brown eyes and balding hair. Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective D. Edwards, or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

