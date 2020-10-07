CrimeLocalSociety

Marion County Police Looking for Missing Man, 19, Who Has Ex-Parte Emergency Admission Order Signed by Judge

By Jessica Mcfadyen
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Dejuan is described as a Hispanic or Latino male, approximately 5’6” tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a red design/graphic on the front, black long pants and grey shoes.

OCALA, FL – On Saturday, October 3, 2020, Kellum Dejuan, 19, was seen running into the woods in the area of the Skate Mania roller skating rink located at 5461 Southeast Maricamp Road in Ocala. Dejuan is described as a Hispanic or Latino male, approximately 5’6” tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a red design/graphic on the front, black long pants and grey shoes.

MISSING ENDANGERED

Kellum has made cause for concern of his safety and an Ex-parte Emergency Admission order was signed by Judge Crags. If you have any information on Kellum’s whereabouts, please call 911.

Comment via Facebook
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Curtis Ellis Says Chinese Communist Party Funneling Money to…

Carlo Cavazutti

Armed Carjacking Suspect Shot, Killed In Road Rage Incident

Joe Mcdermott

Climate Group Launches Ad Targeting Carlos Gimenez in South…

George McGregor
1 of 606