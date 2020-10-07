Marion County Police Looking for Missing Man, 19, Who Has Ex-Parte Emergency Admission Order Signed by Judge

Dejuan is described as a Hispanic or Latino male, approximately 5’6” tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a red design/graphic on the front, black long pants and grey shoes.

OCALA, FL – On Saturday, October 3, 2020, Kellum Dejuan, 19, was seen running into the woods in the area of the Skate Mania roller skating rink located at 5461 Southeast Maricamp Road in Ocala. Dejuan is described as a Hispanic or Latino male, approximately 5’6” tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a red design/graphic on the front, black long pants and grey shoes.

Kellum has made cause for concern of his safety and an Ex-parte Emergency Admission order was signed by Judge Crags. If you have any information on Kellum’s whereabouts, please call 911.