Detectives Investigating Double Shooting in the Lake Worth Village Mobile Home Park; Victims at JFK Hospital for Treatment

By Joe Mcdermott
LAKE WORTH SHOOTING
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are currently investigating this double shooting in the vicinity of Marks Way, Lake Worth Village Mobile Home Park, in unincorporated Lake Worth. 

Deputies were dispatched to JFK Hospital in regards to two adult shooting victims arriving for treatment. Upon arrival deputies learned that the victims were shot in the vicinity of Marks Way, Lake Worth Village Mobile Home Park, in unincorporated Lake Worth. 

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are currently investigating this double shooting. No suspect or motive is known at this time. More information will be released when it becomes available. In the meantime, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

