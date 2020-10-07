Detectives Investigating Double Shooting in the Lake Worth Village Mobile Home Park; Victims at JFK Hospital for Treatment

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are currently investigating this double shooting in the vicinity of Marks Way, Lake Worth Village Mobile Home Park, in unincorporated Lake Worth.

Deputies were dispatched to JFK Hospital in regards to two adult shooting victims arriving for treatment. Upon arrival deputies learned that the victims were shot in the vicinity of Marks Way, Lake Worth Village Mobile Home Park, in unincorporated Lake Worth.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are currently investigating this double shooting. No suspect or motive is known at this time. More information will be released when it becomes available. In the meantime, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.