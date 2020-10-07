COPS: Lake Park Area Car Creeper Busted For Committing Multiple Vehicle Burglaries

David Tribble, 19, of Lake Park was charged with aggravated battery, obstructing justice, larceny, two counts of burglary to an unoccupied conveyance while unarmed, three counts of burglary to a dwelling or structure while armed, two counts of damage to property grand theft of a firearm.

LAKE PARK, FL – Between May and August 2020, five vehicle burglaries were reported on Date Palm Drive in Lake Park. Through investigative means detectives identified David Tribble, 19, of Lake Park as the suspect involved in the vehicle burglaries. Detectives located Tribble on Monday, October 6th. While being interviewed Tribble admitted to committing the reported vehicle burglaries.

Tribble was arrested and booked into Palm Beach County Jail on the charged with aggravated battery, obstructing justice, larceny, two counts of burglary to an unoccupied conveyance while unarmed, three counts of burglary to a dwelling or structure while armed, two counts of damage to property grand theft of a firearm. According to Palm Beach County records his bond is set at $23,000.00.