SON OF SAM: Spring Hill Man Sentenced to 25-Years in Prison for Killing His Elderly Mother; Beat, Drugged, Stole from While In Cognitive Decline

Albert Nickerson Jr., 53, was recently sentenced to 25-years in prison in connection with the death of his 74-year-old mother. According to authorities, Nickerson repeatedly beat, mistreated, stole from and killed his elderly mother who was suffering from a cognitive disorder.

SPRING HILL, FL – A 53-year-old Spring Hill man was recently sentenced to 25-years in prison in connection with the death of his 74-year-old mother. According to authorities, Albert Nickerson Jr. was found guilty of aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person and neglect of an elderly person.

Nickerson was arrested by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office back in 2017 following a yearlong investigation into the suspicious death of his mother, Beverly Nickerson when on September 24, she was found deceased in her home. Beverly lived with her son, Albert Nickerson.

Beverly Nickerson’s cause of death was determined to be a combination of drug toxicity and multiple blunt force injuries. An investigation revealed Beverly was experiencing early stages of a cognitive disorder. Evidence indicated that her son Albert would discipline his mother when she soiled herself by hitting her repeatedly.

Detectives also found evidence Albert restrained his mother for long-periods of time to a bedside commode. Additionally evidence revealed he overmedicated his mother with lethal doses of her prescribed medications. It was also determined that Albert stole about $35,000 of his mother’s money for his own personal use.