SOMEBODY’S GOING BACK TO JAIL: Hernando Detectives Say They’re Seeking Shooting Suspect, 35 Year Old, Armed Felon, Audretti Jones

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Sunday, October 04, 2020 just after 8 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Freedom Gardens Apartments on Freedom Way in Brooksville after dispatchers received several reports of shots fired within the complex. Upon arrival, deputies were flagged down by a female who claimed to be the intended victim. Fortunately, the female did not sustain any physical injuries; however, the vehicle she was in did sustain damage from ballistic rounds.

The victim identified the shooter as 35 year-old Audretti Kevon Jones, also known as Duke Jones. The victim told deputies she had previously been romantically involved with Jones, but the two had broken up several months ago. After learning the victim was dating someone else, Jones began threatening her.

Earlier that day as the victim and a relative pulled into the apartment complex, in which vehicle she was a passenger, Jones approached and began screaming at the victim. Jones then began punching the windows and jumping on the hood, sliding off the hood of the vehicle, landing on his feet. Jones then ran into a breezeway and pulled out a firearm from his pants.

The victim, now driving the vehicle, was attempting to get out of the complex. During this time, Jones pointed and began firing the gun at the vehicle she was driving. The victim, still in reverse and trying to get away, crashed into a tree and a car.

Witnesses told deputies Jones and two other males got into a white vehicle and fled the area. A thorough search of the area yielded no results.

At this time, there is an active warrant for the arrest of Audretti Kevon Jones for aggravated assault with a firearm, throwing a deadly missile at/within/into an occupied vehicle and possession of a weapon by a felon.

If you have information on this case or on the whereabouts of Jones, please contact Detective B. Faulkingham or Detective D. Vargas at 352-754-6830. If you have information and would like to remain anonymous, please call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com. You will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward up to $3,000 cash.

According to Hernando County Detention Center records, Jones has at least nine arrests which data back to 2010.