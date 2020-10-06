GET COMFY: Flagler County Grand Jury Indicts Man for Murder in Overdose Death; Handed Indictment While In Jail Awaiting Trial On Drug Possession

Jevante Taquana Hamilton, 25, is the second arrest and prosecution of a drug dealer for selling a lethal dose of illegal drugs in Flagler County. Detectives say Hamilton sold a fatal dose of Fentanyl to a 25-year-old man who died from an overdose in August of 2019.

PALM COAST, FL – A Flagler County grand jury has indicted 25-year-old Jevante Taquana Hamilton on a first-degree murder charge after a 25-year-old man died from an overdose in August of 2019. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) began investigating the case after responding to a death call on August 24, 2019. Detectives located a baggy containing a white powdery substance determined to contain Fentanyl along with drug paraphernalia at the scene. The Medical Examiner conducted toxicology screenings on the deceased which revealed that Fentanyl was the proximate cause of death.

Investigative measures led Detectives to discover that Hamilton sold the fatal dose of Fentanyl to the deceased. Detectives quickly began investigating Hamilton’s involvement with drug sales and later arrested him for Possession of Fentanyl with the Intent to Sell and Violation of Probation after a traffic stop was conducted by Detectives. Detectives later presented their findings to the State Attorney’s Office, which determined there was enough evidence to present the case to the Grand Jury. Hamilton is currently being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where the Grand Jury Indictment was served on him.

“This is the second successful investigation of a drug dealer who caused an overdose death being indicted by a Grand Jury for murder in Flagler County,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Our detectives did a

great job and worked with the State Attorney’s Office to take this poison peddler off the streets and put him behind bars before he could cause another death while they were investigating this murder. We will do everything we can to stop poison peddlers and if you cause a death we will do everything we can to put you away in prison for a long time.”

This case was investigated by FCSO’s Major Case Unit with Detective Agustin Rodriguez taking the lead. Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Dunton will prosecute the case assisted by Assistant State Attorney Jason Lewis. Delays in presenting the case to the Grand Jury were caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The first overdose case with an arrest and prosecution of a drug dealer for selling a lethal dose of illegal drugs concluded last month with a 30-year prison sentence of the offender.