CrimeLocalSociety

Four People, Including Two Attorneys, Charged In “Operation Claim Game” Organized Scheme to Defraud, Grand Theft and Money Laundering

By Joe Mcdermott
[ADVERTISEMENT] Amazon Best Sellers: Most Popular Books Based On Sales (Updated Hourly)

Rashida Overby, 46, of Lauderhill  and Ria Sankar-Balram, 40, of North Lauderdale, Illya Tinker, 51, and 46 year old Patricia Tinker’s bank accounts were involved in a sophisticated fraud scheme by stealing foreclosure surplus checks from unsuspecting victims. The fraud in “Operation Claim Game” cost victims nearly $750,000. 

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – For nearly two years, a group of four people, including two attorneys, pulled off a sophisticated fraud scheme by stealing foreclosure surplus checks from unsuspecting victims. The fraud in “Operation Claim Game” cost victims nearly $750,000. 

According to detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Money Laundering Task Force, attorneys Rashida Overby, 46, of Lauderhill  and Ria Sankar-Balram, 40, of North Lauderdale, filed fraudulent pleadings in Broward County Court alleging that they represented elderly property owners or heirs of deceased property owners who were owed surplus funds from the foreclosure sale of a property.

After judges granted the pleadings, the funds never made it to the rightful owners. Instead, the monies were deposited into the attorneys’ escrow accounts, and some of the funds were wired to Illya Tinker, 51, and 46 year old Patricia Tinker’s bank accounts. 

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives worked in close partnership with the Broward State Attorney’s Office to bring organized scheme to defraud, grand theft and money laundering charges in this case. 

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Overby and Sankar-Balram on Monday morning. The Tinkers are already in the Broward County Jail after being convicted last year for crimes committed in “Operation Tomb Raiders,” a complex fraud scheme carried out by the Tinkers and several others that began in 2016. In that case, the suspects fraudulently took ownership of 44 homes in Broward County, stealing more than $12 million from victims.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Climate Group Launches Ad Targeting Carlos Gimenez in South…

George McGregor

GET COMFY: Flagler County Grand Jury Indicts Man for Murder…

Joe Mcdermott

President Donald Trump Says “Do Not Let Coronavirus Dominate…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 605