Curtis Ellis Says Chinese Communist Party Funneling Money to Rioters Through Donations to Black Lives Matter Affiliate Black Futures Lab

FORT WORTH, TX – Today I was listening to Rick Roberts on WBAP 820 AM in Dallas. He had on a guest, Curtis Ellis who had uncovered more dirt on Hunter Biden, hence Joe. Curtis is the policy director for America First Policies, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting policy initiatives that put America First.

Ellis went on to say that an ex-CIA operative Sam Fattas, had dealings with ole Hunter who he personally believes is a Chinese agent. Apparently, the Chinese Progressive Association in Boston and San Francisco were tied to the Chinese communists. Anyone surprised? But that is the tip of the iceberg. Both Cities have large populations of Chinese and membership in the CPA.

The CPA was established in 1972 as a pro Chinese communist organization. Now, let’s dig a little deeper. Black Lives Matter, who swears they are for the betterment of black lives, has found and funded the Black Futures Lab – both of which support raising money for rioters bail. Now, are you sitting down for this? The money gets funneled through the Communist Chinese. Go ahead, click on it, I’ll wait.

We won’t even discuss the millions that he took from the Ukraine and Russians that his daddy Joe arranged who now denies the same. The CIA and the FBI have been responsible for the shut down of their Consulate.

It doesn’t end there. In an attempt to target old Joe, they gave Hunter Biden and his wife a one hundred thousand line of credit for a luxury shopping spree. This is what they do to get at the people that are their targets, hence, old Joe.

Now this isn’t the end. Hunter also took one billion, yes, $1,500,000,000.00 from the Bank of China that was tied to an engineering company that made military equipment. Are you starting to connect the dots? Hunter is compromised; therefore Joe is compromised. Both sell outs to the Chicoms and the Russians. If they couldn’t get the target they wanted, the Chicoms targeted those that were near them.

Christopher Balding who writes Balding’s World has documented that two million plus people have been targeted as soft spots over the world with fifty thousand of them being in the United States.

Of course old Joe went along with the Chicoms thinking, I am sure, what a great bunch of people to help my son succeed and make something of himself. We all know Hunter never did anything good to better himself from drugs, dishonorable discharge and who knows what else.

Joe Biden is neck deep in this along with the mayor of Moscow’s wife adding to the grand total. If you find this hard to believe check out WND.com. The article is there for all to see.

Biden is a puppet of the Chicoms, Russians at least and he needs to recuse himself for the run for the Presidency of the United States. It’s just a month away and we cannot allow an operative, weather son or father, to be in the White House.

After all, I’m jus’ sayin’.