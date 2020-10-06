Climate Group Launches Ad Targeting Carlos Gimenez in South Florida

U.S. Rep. for Florida’s 26th Congressional District Debbie Mucarsel-Powell April 2019. Photo credit: C-SPAN. Miami Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez during a Press Conference at Florida International University. June 19, 2020. Miami, Florida, USA. Photo credit: YES Market Media / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – NRDC Action Votes launched a $250,000 online advertising campaign targeting Republican Carlos Gimenez for siding with corporate polluters and ignoring the risks to South Florida of climate change.

The outside, uncoordinated spending campaign also includes an ad praising Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell for working with Democrats and Republicans to secure funding for resilient infrastructure in the district.

Both online ads can be seen below.

“The people of South Florida are seeing first-hand the impact of climate change, but Carlos Gimenez is putting the interests of his corporate donors before that of residents in this district,” said Jossie Steinberg, director of NRDC Action Votes. “The choice in this race is clear, which is why we made it a top priority to support Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.”

A 2020 poll of battleground House districts found that environmental messaging can swing competitive House races. The issue most likely to deter voters from supporting a candidate is denial of climate change.

NRDC Action Votes is an independent political action committee that works to promote the goals of the NRDC Action Fund, including working for protection of wild lands, healthy air and water, and addressing climate change.

