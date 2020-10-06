CrimeLocalSociety

Armed Carjacking Suspect Shot, Killed In Road Rage Incident

By Joe Mcdermott
According to authorities, Monday, Oct. 5, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a Speedway gas station in Tamarac where they found one adult male deceased. A preliminary investigation revealed a road rage incident and a verbal argument escalated into a shooting.

TAMARAC, FL – An armed carjacking suspect from Palm Beach County is dead after a road rage incident that took place in Tamarac Monday afternoon. According to authorities, at approximately 12:43 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, Broward County Regional Communications received a report of a shooting in the area of 2401 W. Commercial Blvd. in Tamarac. When Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the location, which is a Speedway gas station, they found one adult male deceased.

Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives and the crime scene unit responded and processed the scene, spoke to witnesses and reviewed surveillance video. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that about an hour before the Tamarac shooting, Xavier Williams committed an armed carjacking of a gray Mercedes-Benz in the city of Greenacres in Palm Beach County. He then drove south into Broward County and at some point became involved in a road rage incident with another driver, who was traveling in a black Infiniti Q40. The incident evolved into a verbal argument at the Speedway at which time Williams threatened to rob the driver of the Infinti.

An exchange of gunfire then occurred between the two individuals. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the circumstances around this shooting. The Broward State Attorney’s Office will determine if charges will be pursued.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

