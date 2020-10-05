PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

President Donald Trump Says “Do Not Let Coronavirus Dominate Your Lives”

By Joe Mcdermott
The President urged the American people not to let coronavirus “dominate their lives,” citing the progress in treating the viral disease on the part of the American and global scientific community. He cited vaccine research that could deliver an effective vaccine for the novel virus by the end of the year.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump, who has been hospitalized with COVID -19 for four days, addressed the nation in a new video following his return to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center. The President announced he would continue his recovery from coronavirus at the presidential residence, days after leaving to receive medical treatment at the military hospital.

Liberals have expressed outrage that the President dared to return to the White House from Walter Reed, preferring instead that he remain at the hospital until the November election.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

