Securities and Exchange Commission’s Miami Regional Office Participates in Investor Education Events During Fourth Annual World Investor Week

By George McGregor
Securities and Exchange Commission
This global effort marks the fourth time that U.S. securities regulators and other IOSCO members on six continents will join together to promote investor education and protection. Photo credit: G0d4ather / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

Miami, FL – The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Miami Regional Office will host a series of virtual investor education events during Oct. 5-11, 2020, as part of the fourth annual World Investor Week, a global campaign promoted by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and protection.

“Protecting the interests of Main Street investors is a fundamental principle underlying our efforts to fulfill our mission of protecting investors, maintaining fair and orderly markets, and facilitating capital formation,” said Eric I. Bustillo, Director of the SEC’s Miami Regional Office. “Ensuring that investors and future investors have access to material information so they can make informed investment decisions is a cornerstone of the federal securities laws. Even though we are making presentations virtually this year, we value this opportunity to continue to promote our very important mission.”

The seven day program will include virtual outreach to high school, university, and law students, older adults, and the military. Details of the events are as follows:

  • Oct. 6, 2020 – Plantation High School, Plantation, Florida
  • Oct. 6, 2020 – Florida State University: College of Law presentation to Cuban American Bar Association and Federal Bar Association Student Divisions, Tallahassee, Florida
  • Oct. 7, 2020 – University of Miami Business School, Coral Gables, Florida
  • Oct. 7, 2020 – Florida International University, Beta Alpha Psi (honorary accounting group) and the Association of Latino Professionals student group (ALPFA), Miami
  • Oct. 9, 2020 – Fraud and the Elderly Presentation in conjunction with Broward County Elderly & Veterans Services, Division, Area Agency on Aging of Broward County, and Coast to Coast Legal Aid of South Florida, Inc., Sunrise, Florida
  • Oct. 9, 2020 – Florida International University, Honors College, Miami
  • Oct. 9, 2020 – Naval Support Activity, NSAPC, Panama City, Florida
  • Oct. 15, 2020 – University of Miami, Osher Learning Lifelong Learning Institute, Coral Gables, Florida

For more information about the Miami Regional Office’s outreach events contact Doreen Mosaphir at 305-982-6301 or Miami@sec.gov.  For other information about the Miami Regional Office go to: https://www.sec.gov/regional-office/miami

To learn more about investing basics and find additional investment resources visit www.investor.gov

